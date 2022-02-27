Realme GT Neo3 renders and specifications surface online

Realme is speculated to be working on the Realme GT Neo 3, its third-generation GT Neo-series smartphone. A fresh new leak offers an official-looking render of the upcoming The Realme GT Neo3 front and back, which matches an earlier render, as well as TENAA's photos.

According to recent rumors, Realme may be preparing to introduce the Realme GT Neo 3 in India, The Realme GT Neo 3 moniker has been featured on the company's official Indian website, according to a finding by tipster Mukul Sharma and PriceBaba.

As per the TEENA listing, the Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The phone could sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 398ppi.

It will have a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device will likely run-on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Another report had earlier suggested that the smartphone can get a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device will have two RAM variants including 8GB and 12GB RAM. Furthermore, the smartphone can get 128GB, 256GB, and 512Gb internal storage.

As for optics, the handset will have a 50 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel secondary camera, and a 2 megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, there's a 16 megapixel camera on the front.

In related news, Realme is set to launch the Realme V25 on March 3. The mid range affordable smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, it runs Android 12, and has 12GB of RAM onboard.