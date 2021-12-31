Realme GT now receiving Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, check out new features

Realme GT, the company's flagship of the year 2021, is finally getting the stable version of Android 12. The company has begun the rollout of the Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12, for the GT in a phased manner. The update is available for Indian users, as well, so if you own a Realme GT, you can go ahead and look for the update for your unit.

In a post shared on the company forum, a community member said that the beta testing of the Realme UI 3.0 software for the GT has finished and the stable version is now available. The stable update has the C.05 suffix in the update's name and is 194MB in size. However, Realme has not made an announcement regarding the same yet.

New features in Android 12 for Realme GT users

The Realme UI 3.0, which is not reaching the GT users, is based on Android 12, which means you get all the features of the latest Android version along with the custom ones that Realme offers on its smartphones.

The notable features include an optimised screen brightness algorithm for the Realme GT, a better camera interface that brings a smooth transition when zooming in and zooming out in video recordings. The phone will be able to handle high loads efficiently when games are played, alongside better frame rates and better battery consumption.

Another important feature is drag and drop, which users can access by switching an app to a floating window. This feature will support photos, videos, and media files. Realme has also updated Quick Launch for apps, while the connectivity options, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC will be turned on faster.

The Android 12 features on the Realme GT include better privacy indicators for when the camera and microphone of the phone are accessed. The location proximity will now be available with three options, including one that will grant the app either the precise or the rough location of the phone. The phone will also alert users when an app tries to access the clipboard and its contents, much like how the iPhone does with the latest software. Users will be able to share Wi-Fi passwords through Nearby Share with Realme UI 3.0, as well.