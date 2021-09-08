Realme GT review in 5 points: Is this flagship killer worth your money?

Realme GT is the brand new smartphone that the company is enthusiastically calling this year's flagship killer. That is the term that came into existence with the launch of the OnePlus brand. OnePlus is a sister brand of Realme that recently merged into Oppo, the parent company of Realme. Because all the resources are the same, Realme chose to go with that term, and I think it defines the latest GT to a good extent.

The Realme GT is one of the few flagships that use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the best for an Android phone right now. This chipset means the maximum performance on an Android phone and GT is there to give you that. The phone also has some other premium features, such as a high refresh rate AMOLED display, high-grade cameras, and a fast-charging battery. The Realme GT starts at Rs 37,999 and is one of the best phones you can buy right now.

I am saying that after using the phone for a good deal of time. I wrote a review of the Realme GT earlier this week. This is a synopsis of that review in five points.

Point 1 - Realme GT has an eye-catching design on the Racing Yellow colour variant, while the rest of the variants, called Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue, also look good. The Racing Yellow colourway is the attraction of this phone because it uses vegan leather in dual tones. The papaya-inspired yellow dominates the back finish while there is a black-coloured bar with arrow patterns on it. The finish does not collect fingerprints either, so you can freely use the phone without a mobile case and, because glass does not cover the entire back, your phone is less prone to cracks.

Point 2 - Realme GT uses a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with thin bezels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is colourful and rich and can be bright enough to facilitate reading under direct sunlight. The high refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and swiping and lets you play games in high graphics settings. Watching movies on this display is enjoyable, but I wish the display supported HDR standards. The rivals of this phone have HDR10+ and it enhances the video quality.

Point 3 - Realme GT uses the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which means everything runs smoothly on the phone. The phone has up to 12GB of onboard RAM, which is sufficient for background activities and keeping multiple apps on hold. But if you need more RAM, you can convert up to 7GB of your phone's internal storage into RAM through the dynamic RAM expansion feature. Gaming is superb on the phone.

Point 4 - Realme GT comes with triple cameras on the back, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The primary camera clicks impressive daylight photos with good HDR, colour tones, detailing, and sharpness. Nighttime photos also turn out good enough from this sensor. The ultra-wide-angle camera suffers detail loss but photos are usable. The selfie camera of the Realme GT also clicks good photos.

Point 5 - Inside the Realme GT is a 4500mAh battery, which I think is not sufficient for a phone this hungry, but because you get 65W fast charging support, there is nothing to complain about. On a typical day, the battery will last about a day but fret not, because the charger tops the battery up in a little less than 40 minutes.

Realme GT review verdict

For Rs 37,999, the Realme GT is the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered phone you can buy on the market. This price is also justified for all the things this phone brings to the table, such as good cameras, a fast-charging battery, and superb performance. Of course, there are some areas where this phone needs some work. For instance, the software has bloatware which is not ideal on a flagship-level phone. That said, the issue is not too severe and you can totally ignore that because the next Snapdragon 888 phone on the market costs Rs 2,000 more.