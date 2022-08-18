Realme India launches 5G-enabled Realme 9i 5G for the masses, priced under Rs 15,000

Realme has launched its affordable 5G-enabled smartphone, Realme 9i 5G, in India. The new smartphone sits alongside the 4G-enabled Realmi 9i that debuted in the country earlier this year. The latest phone with 5G offering will hope to rival several budget phones by Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola. Apart from the connectivity option, Realme is flaunting Realme 9i's sleek form factor. The phone measures 8.1mm in thickness, which makes it slimmer than some rivals. But it is not the slimmest in the segment as there's the Moto G52, which measures 7.9mm in thickness.

Realme 9i 5G price in India

The Realme 9i 5G has two storage variants in India. The price for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is set at Rs 14,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs Rs 16,999.

Its sale in the country will begin on August 24 via Realme channels and Flipkart. The company is also offering some early sale offers for a limited period. It brings the price down to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

The Realme 9i 5G comes in Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, and Metallica Gold colour options.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Let's start with the design. The phone looks quite different from the Realme 9i 4G with its unibody appearance. The back panel includes three cameras along with an LED flash. The Realme 9i 5G appears to be getting a flat-edge design, likely inspired by the iPhone 12 and 13 series. At the bottom, it includes the USB-C port for charging with a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also the power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner on the right spine.

The Realme 9i ships with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone packs a 6.6-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution (2,400x1,800 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. The screen, however, has an antiquated water-drop notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The rear camera module includes a 5-megapixel camera, a portrait camera, and a macro sensor. On the front, the Realme 9i features an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. As the name suggests, there's support for 5G. The Realme 9i 5G comes with 9 5G band support, which is pretty good for the Indian market.

Lastly, the phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is not the fastest in the market but should suffice for most customers who are looking for a smartphone in this range.