Realme launches air purifier, vacuum cleaners, washing machines in India to take on Xiaomi

Realme has launched its first home appliances in India under the TechLife brand that it announced earlier this year. There is a new cordless vacuum cleaner, a new air purifier, and a pair of washing machines under the Realme TechLife brand, all lined up for sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Realme has also launched its robotic vacuum cleaner in India alongside, falling in line with what India Today Tech exclusively reported earlier this year.

The latest range of vacuum cleaners is on par with others, giving users features such as high dust suction and a motorised floor brush. Similarly, the air purifier from Realme comes with a high CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 330 cubic metres per hour. This is good for small and medium-sized rooms. In fact, Realme claims that this air purifier can clean the air of a 30 cubic metre room in about 14.4 minutes.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, vice president of Realme and CEO of Realme India, Europe & Latin America said, "We aim to launch trendsetting products to give a holistic, smart life empowered by Tech, to make TechLife more systematic and impeccable. By launching three new versatile technology products - realme TechLife Air Purifier, realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, realme aims to make a difference in the lives of our customers. Through these products, we will continue to enhance our Smart Home category, strengthen TechLife category, and aim to be the No.1 Lifestyle and Techlife Brand in India."

Realme TechLife Air Purifier

The Realme TechLife Air Purifier costs Rs 7,999, but it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that begins on October 2 for Plus members and October 3 for the rest. It will also be available on Realme's online store, but the offline sale will begin later.

The air purifier's CADR of 330 cubic metres per hour is fast and efficient on paper. This is good for people with small to medium-sized rooms, but if you have a room that is bigger, you may need at least two air purifiers. The Realme TechLife Air Purifier has 5 wind mode settings, which you can manually configure from the control panel on top of it. Realme said the air purifier uses a Japanese SHARP air quality sensor that will determine how toxic or good the air around you is. Realme claims it can detect the PM2.5 concentration and let you know the quality in real-time.

The Realme TechLife Air Purifier uses a 3-layer filtration structure, including the HEPA H12 filter with over 60 layers in the fold. The filter is claimed to achieve a filtration efficiency of 99.95 per cent for solid particles of 0.3 microns in diameter. It has a 180-degree inlet angle that "allows the purifier to achieve a humane experience of placing against the wall."

Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner costs Rs 7,999, but it will be available for Rs 7,499 during the Big Billion Days sale. The sale begins at 12 am on October 2 on Flipkart and Realme's online store, while the offline sale will begin soon.

The Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner comes with a 9.5KPa suction power with a 140w dust suction. The motor rotates at a speed of 10,500rpm, giving enough power to suck the dust and dirt. There are several brush options available for the vacuum cleaner, including a motorized floor brush (main brush), a 2-in-1 brush, a crevice tool, and an extension tube. There is a 2200mAh battery inside the vacuum cleaner and it can offer 40 minutes of cleaning in the soft mode and 20 minutes of cleaning in the strong mode. With the cordless design, the vacuum cleaner weighs only 1.34kg, making it lightweight.

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum costs Rs 24,999 but it will go on sale during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale for only Rs 19,999. The sale will begin at midnight on October 3 on Flipkart and Realme's online store. Flipkart Plus members can shop early on October 2.

The Realme Robot Vacuum features 2-in-1 vacuum and mopping functions that you can control using the Realme Link app. The LiDAR sensor is important because it detects the space in the room and creates a map before beginning to clean it with the "intelligent surface adaptation technology". It has 3000Pa ultimate suction on the vacuum cleaner.

There is customised cleaning available on the robotic vacuum cleaner. There is something called an intelligent surface adaptation on the Realme Robot Vacuum that will detect obstacles in the path and avoid them while cleaning. A 600ml dusting box is inside the robotic cleaner with the ability to self-clean. You can also buy an electronic water tank separately for wet cleaning.

There is an auto-recharge feature, as well, on the Realme Robot Vacuum, which essentially would make the robot come to the charging station and charge its 5200mAh battery before it is ready to go for another round of cleaning. The Realme Robot Vacuum supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Realme TechLife Washing Machine

Realme has also launched two new top-load automatic washing machines in India in partnership with Flipkart. The washing machines cost Rs 12,990 and Rs 15,990. The former has a capacity of 7.5kg and the latter 8kg. Both models have a stainless steel drum inside with features such as a fabric-safe wash, an in-built water heater, and IPX4 water resistance on the control panel. Both Realme TechLife Washing Machine models are now available to buy from Flipkart.