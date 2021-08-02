Realme MagDart may bring 66W magnetic charging to Android, much higher than Apple's 15W MagSafe

Realme MagDart magnetic wireless charging technology is the next big thing for the world of Android phones. It is the first time an Android phone company is launching magnetic charging, which, although is a take on Apple's MagSafe, is on its way to being a lot bigger. Realme is launching MagDart on August 3 and, naturally, there are teasers ahead of that. One of the teasers has hinted that MagDart will support 66W wireless charging, a lot more than what Apple's MagSafe technology delivers to the iPhone.

Taking a sly dig at Apple, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said MagDart will charge 440 per cent faster and will be thinner. "Faster" and "thinner" are comparative adjectives that Sheth has used against Apple's MagSafe without directly mentioning it. Also, it is very obvious anyway, because the magnetic wireless charging technology is only available on the iPhone right now and it is Realme that is going to bring a rival in the form of MagDart.

Apple's MagSafe can charge your iPhone at a maximum charging speed of 15W using the 20W adapter. It is a lot faster than wired charging with the 5W adapter that most people have from previous iPhone models. Since the iPhone 12 series does not ship with a power adapter in the box, it is very likely customers will either go for a new one or use what they have. And none of the solutions they can try will give them a power output of more than 15W when using the MagSafe wireless charging for the iPhone, which Realme is after now.

Magnetic charging is a lot better than regular Qi charging because it allows two surfaces to attach together more precisely and firmly, preventing any loss of power during charging. Realme sure has a shot here if it manages to deliver MagDart as the true upgrade as it is supposed to be. This means Realme will not only have to launch the product for its smartphones and other devices, it will have to be the inspiration for other brands. See, Oppo and OnePlus are very much going to launch their own versions of MagDart in the near future -- because they are a family and share one another's resources. But the challenge is going to be making brands such as Xiaomi and Samsung follow suit.

Realme has also claimed the MagDart charger will be thinner than Apple's MagSafe charger. It has not shared the thickness of the MagDart charger yet, but leaks have left nothing to the imagination. Realme's MagDart charger will come in two models. One of them will be the usual disc-shaped wireless charger that looks just like the Apple MagSafe charger. The other one, however, is going to be pretty interesting. Per the leaks, this charger will be bigger and bulkier and look boxy. There will be vents on this charger, probably to dissipate the extra heat. A heat dissipation system should immediately mean huge overloads, which, in turn, means high charging speeds. If Realme is hinting at correctly, this boxy MagDart charging is what is going to come with 66W fast charging.

Realme will also announce a new phone called Realme Flash that will support MagDart technology. The current line of Realme phones will not be compatible with MagDart because of the lack of the required hardware, but there will be more phones in the future. Realme's MagDart and Flash event is slated to begin at 5.30 pm IST on August 3.