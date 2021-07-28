Realme MagDart, Realme Flash set for launch on August 3

Realme's MagDart magnetic wireless charging technology is coming on August 3. If things go as planned, Realme will be the first brand to bring magnetic charging technology to the world of Android, just like Apple's MagSafe. The company is not just introducing MagDart, it has also confirmed that it will launch Realme Flash and "much more" at the upcoming event.

Over the past few days, Realme's MagDart technology has leaked in abundance. Not just the features of the technology, which is going to work like Apple's MagSafe, MagDart-powered chargers have appeared in several renders, giving us the full look. Realme MagDart will have at least two variants at the launch, according to reports. One of them could be more like the MagSafe's disc-like charger, while the other one may come in a boxy and bulkier body that will offer faster battery-charging speeds.

All the specifics of MagDart are not clear right now, but at least 15W wireless charging speed is going to be available on MagDart, per previous reports. Apple's MagSafe charger also has a 15W power output, which means Realme is taking on Apple head-on. However, the bigger charger that Realme is reportedly working on, as well, will bring charging speeds of over 15W.

While these two MagDart chargers are going to support just Realme's future smartphones, Realme may be working on more MagDart chargers for all device categories. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme's MagDart technology may also support laptops, smartwatches, and other Realme products, and not just smartphones. This may be a single charger with a large base that will charge any compatible device kept on it. Although the MagDart chargers for smartphones may be coming next month, the timeline for MagDart chargers for other products is not clear right now.

Realme is also likely going to announce a new phone at the same event. While Realme has not said anything about the phone except for mentioning Realme Flash, previous rumours have claimed the Realme Flash is nothing but the company's MagDart-enabled smartphone. This phone is likely to come with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Realme has not said anything about this phone at this point, but it has confirmed there is something called Realme Flash. Besides, there will be "much more" according to Realme.

Realme's MagDart event is going to take place at 5.30 pm on August 3.