Realme MagDart won't just be about wireless charging, leaked renders show also a MagDart Wallet

Realme will announce its MagDart magnetic wireless charging technology at an event later in the day. The event will also see the debut of Realme Flash, the company's first phone with support for wireless charging. While we have seen glimpses of this phone earlier in leaked photos, a new round of renders have surfaced and they offer the cleanest look at the Realme Flash phone. Not just the phone or the charger, Realme is likely thinking of making MagDart into what MagSafe is, and that is why the leaks have revealed that there will be a MagDart wallet, as well.

Renders leaked by OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, show the Realme Flash phone that has the MagDart wallet stuck to the backside. The wallet looks sleeker and thinner than the MagSafe wallet. One of the images even highlights the features. The MagDart Wallet will have an aluminium foldable stand and come with a 3-card pocket, which means you can keep as many as three cards inside it. The wallet is going to be made of "High Quality Vegan Leather" -- something that Realme uses on select phones to give an extra premium finish. Although the image shows just one white colour for the card, Realme may have more to offer.

The MagDart wallet will magnetically attach itself to the back of the Realme Flash phone, much like how the MagSafe wallet does. Realme's Flash phone will be the first such phone from the company to come with both wireless charging and magnetic wireless charging support. The design is very similar to OnePlus' recent phones, but something new for Realme fans. The camera island on the back has one sensor covering the maximum area on top, while two other sensors are on the bottom stacked side-by-side. The render shows the Realme Flash will have either a Silver or a Grey colourway, but I am sure there will be more of them.

While these renders are good enough to show what the phone would be like, the specifications of the phone were leaked previously. According to a screenshot of the Realme Flash phone that a tipster shared earlier, the Realme Flash would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage. Having the Snapdragon 888 chipset means a flagship phone, but since Realme earmarked the GT series to have flagship features, I am not sure, at this point, how the Flash would fit in.

Realme is likely to announce the Flash smartphone alongside the MagDart wireless charging technology at the event that will begin at 5.30 pm today.