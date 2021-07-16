Realme may be working on Apple MagSafe-like wireless charging tech called MagDart

When Apple brought its MagSafe technology to last year's iPhone 12, people welcomed the change with open arms. With MagSafe, the iPhone becomes a prop for several enhancements that support that technology, and there are already a good number of them. Since Apple has done something and it has become successful, it is also going to be copied. Realme has apparently filed a new trademark and it is called "MagDart". And because the name is so similar to MagSafe, the rumour is that Realme is working on its own wireless technology.

According to Mukul Sharma, Realme has filed the MagDart trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Organisation (EUIPO). Although Realme has not mentioned what exactly MagDart is, Sharma believes it is going to be similar to Apple's MagSafe "wireless charging tech". Now, the biggest purpose that MagSafe serves is that it charges the iPhone wirelessly with more precision than what Qi-powered chargers do. That is because MagSafe uses magnets for the perfect alignment. Realme may be working on a similar technology where its phones will use wireless charging but a lot better than Qi.

Realme has not said anything, which is why you should take this rumour with a pinch of salt. And even if Realme is thinking about its own MagSafe technology, there is no clarity on when this MagDart entity will come out.

The whereabouts of MagDart may be unclear, but Realme's intent seems clear. Realme's current line of phones does not support wireless charging at all. Even this year's GT 5G flagship does not have it. And Realme once told me that it is mulling bringing wireless charging to its products, but that will totally depend on how customers use its smartphones.

Wireless charging, no matter however modern, is not the go-to method for most people to charge their phones. There are a lot of reasons behind that, but the most painful is that Qi chargers, which dominate the wireless charging hardware market, are prone to loss of power during the transfer because of irregular alignment. Apple's MagSafe solves that problem but its upper limit of power output is way lower than Qi's. Realme may be thinking of creating an amalgam of both with MagDart, which would have high charging speeds with magnet precision. That sounds a bit far-fetched, but maybe Realme brings that technology. For now, all we know is that Realme has something called MagDart in the pipeline, and nothing else.