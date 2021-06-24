Realme Narzo 30 5G quick review: Run-of-the-mill 5G phone

Realme has launched a new phone in India -- that is getting as frequently as it can be now. It is a new 5G phone called Narzo 30 5G, but when you take a look at the specifications of this phone, it looks very identical to the company's cheapest 5G phone in India, the Realme 8 5G. In fact, they both are the same if you leave out some insignificant details. And that is why I am a bit perplexed about the existence of this phone. The 4G variant makes more sense than the Narzo 30 5G, but it is what it is. The Realme Narzo 30 5G seems like a good phone, at least theoretically, but I am concerned about the value for money factor.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G costs Rs 15,999 but there is an early-bird offer that brings a discount of Rs 500. So, those who buy this phone during the first sale on June 30 will buy the phone for Rs 15,499. On the other hand, the Realme 8 5G, which has the same set of key specifications as the Realme Narzo 30 5G, costs Rs 13,999 for the base model. And that is why I really hope customers find a reason to go for the Narzo 30 5G as long as the Realme 8 5G is available to buy. I have used the phone for a while and I have a few things to say.

As soon as I held the Narzo 30 5G in my hands, I felt the phone has a solid build quality, even though the phone has polycarbonate all around. I have the Racing Silver colourway of the Realme Narzo 30 5G and I have mixed feelings about it. On one hand, I like the toned-down shimmer of the silver finish on the phone, but the track of arrows pointing downwards is beyond my understanding. I am not a fan of such designs, but that is an entirely subjective thing. Grip-wise, the phone fits into my hands easily, but I found the edges a bit too slippery, which is why some people may need a mobile case.

The display of the Narzo 30 5G has Full-HD resolution, which is why it is among the best you can get for this price. There is support for 90Hz, as well, so everything from animations to scrolling looks so smooth on the phone. This is an LCD panel, which is why you do not have infinite blacks here. But that is okay because the difference is not that big and, more importantly, the price is low. I think the colours are good, but sunlight legibility on the phone's display seems like a problem. I will test the phone display thoroughly and tell you more about it in my review.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor is going to be sufficient for most games. Needless to say, it will be able to handle multitasking well. I am hoping the phone will not prove me wrong here, but that is something I will test over the next few days. My review will tell you what sort of performance to expect from the Realme Narzo 30 5G. The 5000mAh battery is also capacious enough to last a day, according to my experience with previous 5000mAh battery phones from Realme. There is 18W fast charging on the phone, but it is not very fast.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G has a 48-megapixel camera on the back as the main one, which I think is going to click good photos in the daylight. However, I am sceptical about the camera's ability to click photos in the nighttime. There are two more cameras on the back, and I will tell you in my review about what they can do. The 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole on the display also looks capable enough to click good selfies, but I doubt the level of beautification on them will somewhat put me off. Anyway, I will be back with my observations in my review.

For now, the Realme Narzo 30 5G seems like a good phone, but since Realme 8 5G is there to undercut it with nearly the same specifications, the phone looks run-of-the-mill, if not pointless to me. Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale on June 30 for Rs 15,499 and Rs 15,999 after that. Stay tuned for the review of Realme Narzo 30 5G.