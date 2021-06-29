Realme Narzo 30 sale for first time today on Flipkart, here are its top 3 features and price

Realme Narzo 30 will go on sale for the first time today, and it is a phone that you should consider. The latest Narzo 30 takes things forward from the Narzo 20 of last year, and in doing that, it brings some significant performance upgrades. The Narzo 30 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is among the good ones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. The phone also has a Full-HD+ display with a punch-hole design, along with three cameras on the back. The Narzo 30 was launched by the company alongside the Narzo 30 5G, which is the 5G counterpart of the former with nearly the same specifications.

The Narzo also shares its design and looks with the Narzo 30 5G. Since I tried the latter for some time last week, I can tell you that the phone looks decent. I like the silver colourway of Narzo 30 because of the unshining finish, but those arrows pointing downwards kind of tick me off. I am not sure if everybody will like this design but to each their own. The Narzo 30 looks like a solid phone and that is why I can say that it is worth its price. So, let us take a look at the price, sale details, and top 3 features that I think you should consider while making the purchase.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Racing Silver variant

Realme Narzo 30 price and sale

The Narzo 30 costs Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, but that is a discounted price that is likely valid for just today. The original cost of this RAM and storage variant is Rs 12,499. There is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and it costs Rs 14,499. This one does not come with a discount for the first sale. The phone has Racing Silver and Racing Blue as colourways.

The first sale of the Narzo 30 begins at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and mainline stores across the country.

Realme 32-inch Smart TV price and sale

Realme's new 32-inch Smart TV with Full-HD resolution will also go on sale at 12 pm today. The TV comes with Android TV and has Dolby Atmos on speakers. It costs Rs 18,999 but you can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the first sale.

Realme Narzo 30 features

The Narzo 30 comes with some good specifications, at least on paper, but there are these three features that you should definitely check out.

Big and sharp display

The Narzo 30 comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display, which is something that you will not easily find at this price. But that is not all. You have a 90Hz refresh rate on the display, which means all the scrolling and animations on the phone are going to look a lot smoother. The display has a punch-hole, as well, and that is something that you will see on phones that are priced higher than this one. The display is colourful and with that kind of resolution, text and other things on the display are going to look crisp and sharp.

Big battery

The Narzo 30 comes with a 5000mAh battery and that I think is one of its strong points. A 5000mAh battery is usually known to last for a day. In my experience with 5000mAh batteries on Realme phones, I have managed to see some battery left for the next day. So, that is a good thing that Narzo 30 will also offer. The 5000mAh battery supports 30W Dart Charge, which is fast enough to fill the battery in less than 2 hours.

Good performance

The Realme Narzo 30 comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is among the best ones that you can get in the price range. For Rs 12,499, the processor is a good choice, as well. I have used the processor previously on a number of Realme phones and it never disappointed me. Gaming is one of the things that this processor is good at. Of course, you have to keep in mind the kind of price you are paying for the phone to expect a lot. But if you are not someone who wants premium-quality gaming, the Narzo 30 is a good option. Needless to say, multitasking on the Narzo 30 is also smooth.