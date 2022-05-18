Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in India: Top specs, features, price and everything else you need to know

Realme Narzo 50 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G were launched in India on Wednesday. The company has claimed that Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is the most-powerful gaming phone in the mid-range. This is the primary cause why most young buyers, who look for gaming phones in the affordable segment, may get drawn towards the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The Narzo 50 5G is the trimmed down version of the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The smartphones are a new addition to Realme's vast array of Narzo phones. There are more than five phones in the Narzo 50 series. While the previously-released Narzo phones catered to a budget audience, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G has been launched in the mid-range segment.

So let us have a look at the specifications of the Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G.

Display: The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.4 inch display with a 90Hz AMOLED Display and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme Narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch ultra smooth display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz with a maximum 180 Hz sampling rate.

Processor: Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, which is being touted as a powerful gaming phone, is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The Narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor.

RAM: The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available in two RAM variants including the 6GB. The Narzo 50 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

Storage: Both the phones come with up to 128GB of storage.

Rear camera: Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a macro as well as an ultra-wide lens. The phone features a 16-megapixel primary camera for selfies.

Narzo 50 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by other sensors.

Battery: Both Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G pack a 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50 5G: Price in India

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes at a starting priceRs 15,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, the 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The phone is offered in colors including Hyper Blue and Hyper Black. However, Realme is offering a special flat discount of Rs 2000 on HDFC card payments, which will bring the price down by Rs 2000.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The smartphone is offered in two color variants, including hyper blue and hyper black. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on its first sale on May 26 on Amazon, whereas the Realme Narzo 50 will be available from May 24 on Amazon. With Realme's instinct discount of Rs 2000, you can get the device at a discount of Rs 2000.

