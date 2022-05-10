Realme Narzo 50 5G to launch in India soon, this is what it may look like

Realme has announced it will launch a new Narzo series phone in India soon. It is the Narzo 50 5G. The company has not shared a launch date yet. Neither has it spilled the beans on what specifications this phone will come with. However, what appears to be the press renders of the Narzo 50 5G have been leaked ahead of the launch, giving us the phone's full look. These renders reveal that the design of the Narzo 50 5G is going to be similar to the company's recent phones.

91Mobiles has shared what it claims are the press renders of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 5G. The phone has a flat design all around, which gives it a good look. The back has a matte finish in black. Now, the phone is expected to come in more colours, but the design may be all the same. The phone's corners are rounded, which means the phone is going to be comfortable to hold in hand. One of the renders shows that the Narzo 50 5G will be amongst the thinnest phones, but right now, we are not sure about how much.

The cameras on the Realme Narzo 50 5G include two sensors, located inside big cutouts. These cameras are accompanied by two LED flash modules that are fixed on the upper part of the module. It is a typical camera design that we have seen on previous Realme phones and it looks good. There also seems to be a physical fingerprint sensor on the Narzo 50 5G, mounted on the power button on the side.

The specifications are not official yet, but rumours are rife that the Narzo 50 5G will come with a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with FullHD resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expect the Narzo 50 5G to run Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. Rumours also suggest the phone will support the Virtual RAM expansion feature. The cameras on the Narzo 50 5G may include a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. It is expected to use a 4800mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.