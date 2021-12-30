Realme Narzo 50 launch may happen soon and here is what to expect

Realme may be closer to launching the next phone in the Narzo 50 series. After the release of the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India, it is time for the Narzo 50 to debut. Realme skipped the launch of the vanilla model in the series initially, but it never cancelled it. Several listings of the Narzo 50 smartphone on certification platforms hint that Realme's next affordable phone for gamers is coming soon.

The model number of the Realme Narzo 50 is RMX3286. This same model number has now showed up on the websites of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesia Telecom, and National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission of Thailand (NBTC). These four are regulatory bodies of different countries that provide certification to a new electronic product and that certification means that the product is almost ready to hit the market.

Realme Narzo 50 arriving on these platforms' websites means exactly that. The company is gearing up for the launch, but the specifics are not clear yet. We do not know when the launch will happen or whether it is closer than we think it is. But the important part is the listing on the BIS platform, which is India's regulatory body. This means Realme Narzo 50 is headed to India, so if you are waiting for an affordable Realme phone, your wait may be over soon.

In terms of the specifications of the Narzo 50, there is not much to go by. That is because certification listings do not carry technical specifications. But unlike these listings, there are benchmarking websites, such as Geekbench, that give a fair idea of what you can expect from a phone.

According to recent leaks, the Realme Narzo 50 may come with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It may have a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a triple-camera system on the back, and a big battery - something that has at least a 5000mAh capacity. Exact details, again, are not clear at the moment but we may begin to see more leaks in the coming days.

Realme is expected to launch the Narzo 50 for a price that is higher than those of Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A. But this will not mean the Narzo 50 is the most expensive model in the series. A rumour suggests there may also be a Realme Narzo 50 Pro in the series, and it is expected to arrive much later.