Realme Narzo 50 launch: MediaTek 4G processor, triple cameras confirmed

Realme has announced that it will launch the Narzo 50 smartphone in India on February 24. With a few days to go for the launch, Realme is now promoting the phone online by revealing the specifications. Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 50 will use MediaTek Helio G96, which is a 4G processor. This means Narzo 50 will also be a 4G phone, just like the other two in this series. Realme also shared the photos of Narzo 50 on Twitter and they show triple cameras on the phone's back.

The Realme Narzo 50 will be the third Narzo 50-series phone. The first two, Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, arrived last year in India. But the Realme Narzo 50 will come with better specifications and higher prices than theirs. The Narzo 50 is confirmed to pack an Helio G96 processor, which is faster than the Helio G85 processor inside the Realme Narzo 50A. The upcoming Narzo phone will also feature a 120Hz display, which, again, is better than the 60Hz display because of smooth scrolling and animations.

The teasers for Realme Narzo 50 confirm the design of the phone. The phone looks very similar to the Narzo 50A. It has a punch-hole on the left side of the display, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button on the right edge, and a green colour variant. It is possible that there will be more colour options for the Realme Narzo 50. The back of the phone has a square camera bump with three sensors and one LED flashlight.

Realme Narzo 50's teasers further reveal a headphone jack and a USB-C port at the bottom for battery charging. You can see the speaker grille at the bottom, but this photo does not confirm if the phone has a stereo speaker setup where the earpiece on top of the phone's display works as a second speaker. Realme recently launched 9i with stereo speakers for around Rs 14,000. Since the Narzo 50 is also expected to come at a similar price, you can expect stereo speakers on it.

Realme has not revealed full specifications, but a new leak by rmleaks has suggested that the Realme Narzo 50 will come with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, a 2-megapixel camera with a black-and-white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

We will find out more about the Realme Narzo 50 at the launch on February 24.

