Realme Narzo 50 launched in India, price starts from Rs 12,999

The Realme Narzo 50 has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 12,999. This is the company's latest 4G smartphone that has a high-refresh display, a big 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and more. Here's everything you need to know about the new phone.

The Realme Narzo 50 price in India starts from Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The company has also launched a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at 15,499 in the country. The device will go on sale on March 3 and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com.

As for the specifications, the newly launched Realme Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch display with 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 480nits of maximum brightness and 180Hz of touch sampling rate. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The display also has support for 120Hz refresh rate which will offer smoother transitions. The latest Realme phone features a Kevlar texture design, which the company says is inspired by cars.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, which is also powering Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone. This is currently available in the global market and is said to make its debut in India in March this year. It runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Realme has given the option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). There is also up to 11GB Dynamic RAM support. With this, one will be able to convert their phone's storage into virtual RAM. The Realme Narzo 50 sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, there are three cameras at the back and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 22-megapixel macro sensor and monochrome sensor.

Under the hood, Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery. It has support for 33W fast charging too. The brand is claiming that the bundled 33W charger can top up the phone's battery from zero to 100 per cent in about 70 minutes.