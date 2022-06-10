Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G first sale kicks off today with Rs 2000 discount offer

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available to buy for the first time in India today. It is Realme's brand-new 5G phone that brings the goodness of a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, an AMOLED display, and a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. On paper, the specifications of the Narzo 50 Pro 5G look appealing for its price, while its design can also attract a few customers.

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G costs Rs 21,999 for the base variant, but that is not what you will pay if you use the right payment option. There is a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Narzo 50 Pro 5G on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, or EMI transaction. This means the effective price of the Narzo 50 Pro 5G for you will be Rs 19,999, which makes the phone an even sweeter deal.