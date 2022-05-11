Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G set to launch in India soon, here is how much it may cost

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is all set to arrive in India soon. While the company hasn't yet confirmed the launch of the device, Amazon has published a dedicated page for the Realme Narzo 50 Pro, which confirms that the device will launch soon. The listing doesn't confirm the exact launch date, but we should hear about it in the coming days.

Realme announced the standard Narzo 30 model back in February and it will now bring the Pro version. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is expected to offer slightly better specifications than the regular model to justify the price difference. Here's everything that we expect it to offer.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro: Here's how much it may cost in India

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The company is already selling the Realme Narzo 50 for Rs 12,999. So, the Pro version will likely cost more than Rs 13,000. To recall, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 16,999. There are chances that new version could be priced in a similar price range.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro: What to expect

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro could come with a 6.58-inch AMOLED display that has support for 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which one will also find inside other high priced phones like Realme 9 Pro+. The latter is priced under Rs 30,000 price segment.

For photography, there might be a dual rear camera setup, according to a report by 91Mobiles. This is surprising, considering Realme was one of the first brands to push out devices with a quad rear camera setup. The back camera system could include a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, we may get to see a single 8-megapixel camera.

Under the hood, there could be a 4,800mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device is expected to ship with Android 12 out of the box. It is important to note that Realme hasn't yet teased the key features of the Narzo 30 Pro, so users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt.