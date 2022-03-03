Realme Narzo 50 sale today, buyers can get Rs 1,000 flat discount on price

Realme Narzo 50 will be available to buy from today. The brand-new phone is a budget phone that brings specifications such as three cameras on the back, a MediaTek processor, and a fast-charging battery. The Narzo 50 is the marquee phone in the Narzo 50 series, but it is not the first phone in the series. Realme introduced the Narzo 50 series last year with the launch of Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. The new phone is not the last either. Rumours have said there may be a Narzo 50 Pro, but its launch timeline is not clear as of now.

The Realme Narzo 50 is a good phone and packs features that most customers looking for a phone for around 13,000 will appreciate. The phone borrows its design from the Realme 8 series, which was launched in India last year. The big display with a high refresh rate and support for additional features such as dynamic RAM are among the few things that make it an attractive phone. If you are looking for a good phone, today is when you will be able to buy the Narzo 50 for the first time. Here are the details that you should know about it.

Realme Narzo 50 price

The Realme Narzo 50 comes with two different RAM and storage options. The 4GB, 64GB model costs Rs 12,999, while for Rs 15,499, you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes in Speed Blue and Speed Black colours.

Realme Narzo 50 sale offers

You can go to Amazon at 12 pm today to buy the Realme Narzo 50. Alternatively, the phone will be available to buy from Realme's online store. Realme is giving coupons worth Rs 50 and Rs 100 for the Narzo 50 if you buy it from its online store. But you can save more by using an HDFC Bank credit card. Using an eligible HDFC Bank credit card will discount a flat amount of Rs 1,000, after which the phone will cost you Rs 11,999 only.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations, a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio for more view area, 480 nits of maximum brightness that will help you see screen contents under bright sunlight, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate for fast touch responses when gaming. Realme said its new Narzo-series phone has a Kevlar texture design, which is inspired by cars.

A MediaTek Helio G96 chipset powers the Realme Narzo 50, and while the maximum RAM capacity is 6GB, you can get up to 11GB by enabling the dynamic RAM expansion feature. The phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. If the internal storage is not enough for you, you can expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB. The Realme Narzo 50 sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The three cameras on the Narzo 50's back include a 50-megapixel primary camera with an F1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a monochrome sensor. There is a 16-megapixel AI Beauty camera inside the punch-hole on the phone's display. The phone uses a 5000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge support.