Realme Narzo 50A first look leaked, dual patterns and huge camera block to feature

Realme Narzo 50A is likely the successor of the Narzo 30A, which arrived earlier this year in India. While the launch date for the Narzo 50A is not available yet, the first renders of the phone have cropped up online. The Narzo 50A will feature a design that looks very different from what we have seen so far on previous Narzo phones. There is a huge camera block on the back consisting of three camera sensors along with a pattern. This pattern is also available on half the back panel but it is a lot more pronounced.

The Narzo 50A, according to the renders leaked by @OnLeaks, will come with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The display has a water drop-style notch on the top while the bezel is minimal. However, the bottom chin is thick and does not even have the logo etched, much like how Nokia phones have it. The phone has curved edges from the back while the camera module juts out a bit. The left side of the phone has the volume rocker and the power button. The left side will carry the SIM tray inside and nothing else.

A previous report suggested the Narzo 50A would be the next phone in the Narzo family instead of the Narzo 40A. That is probably because the number 4 is associated with bad luck in Chinese numerology. That is why companies like Oppo and OnePlus have avoided using the number 4 in their products so far. Realme has also avoided it: there is no Realme 4, or Realme C4, or Realme X4. And since Narzo 50A is reportedly coming, there will also likely be Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro in the lineup, as a follow-up to the existing Narzo phones.

Realme has already reportedly got the Narzo 50A certified on the websites of the Bureau of Indian Standards, commonly known as BIS, and Thailand's Committee of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Bureau, otherwise known as NBTC. This ultimately indicates that the launch of the Narzo 50A is nigh, but Realme has not said a word about the phone yet.

Realme usually follows a two-phones-per-year cycle for its Narzo brand. This year, the brand has already launched the Narzo 30 series, while last year it was the Narzo 10 and Narzo 20 series. The Narzo 50 series will be this year's second series of Narzo phones.

Apart from the listings on regulator websites, the Realme Narzo 50A has also appeared on the database of Camerafv5.com. According to the data available, the Narzo 50A will come with a 13-megapixel camera with an F1.8 lens and a 1/3-inch sensor. The maximum resolution of this sensor will be 4080x3072 pixels. On the front, the phone may have an 8-megapixel camera with an F2.0 aperture, a 1/3.6-inch sensor, and a maximum photo resolution of 3264x2448 pixels.