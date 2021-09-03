Realme Narzo 50A launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and what we know so far

Realme is reportedly working on multiple devices, and Narzo 50A is one of them. The smartphone is likely to take over the affordable Narzo 30A. While the launch date is yet to be announced, it has been spotted multiple listings of this device hinting towards a launch soon.

Courtesy of the leaks, a few specs and renders of the upcoming Narzo 50A are out. The smartphone appears to feature a distinct looking rear with the fingerprint reader housed in the camera module itself. However, on the front, it has a usual dewdrop notch display. Apart from this, the smartphone is tipped to get a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup and 8-megapixel selfies snapper. While that was a brief description of the Narzo 50A, we have more details to share about this device, so let's get started.

Realme Narzo 50A: Specs and features

--The Realme Narzo 50A has been in the news for some time now. Recently, the device was listed on Russia's EEC certification website with model number RMX3430. It is worth noting that the device with the same model number also appeared on Thailand's NBTC and India's BIS listing. These certification sightings hint towards a launch soon.

--In another report, 91mobiles leaked the design of the Realme Narzo 50A. The device features a distinct looking rear panel with a square camera module that also houses the fingerprint reader. Whereas on the front, it gets a dewdrop notch display. The power button and volume rockers are placed to the right. And the 3.5mm jack, Type-C port, and speaker grille is at the bottom.

--Besides this, Narzo 50A was spotted on the Camerafv5.com database, which reveals that the upcoming model will feature a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary lens with a 1/3 inch sensor and a max resolution of 4,080x3,072 pixels. While on the front, it will sport an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a 1/3.6-inch sensor, and a maximum picture resolution of 3264x2448 pixels.

--The Realme Narzo 50A is expected to be an upgrade over the Narzo 30A. But that's not the only Narzo 50 device on cards, the brand is likely to introduce another device called Narzo 50i. Last week, Mukul Sharma revealed some details of this smartphone. As per which, the device will be offered in 2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants. He also mentioned that Narzo 50i would be available in Mint Green and Carbon Black options.

--The Narzo 50A may take over the Narzo 30A, so let's take a quick look at the specs of this smartphone. The Narzo 30A sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. A MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers this device. This is an octa-core chipset based on a 12 nm manufacturing process and paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It gets up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, Narzo 30A features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel lens for selfies.

--The smartphone is powered by a large 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on this device include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack

Realme Narzo 50A launch date and India price (expected)

Realme has confirmed a launch date for the Narzo 50A. However, it has been listed on multiple certification websites recently, including India's BIS. So we can expect to see it launch as soon as this month. Now there's no leak about the pricing yet, but we can suppose it to be available around Rs 9000. For reference, the base variant of Narzo 30A sells for 8,999, whereas the top model goes for Rs 10,499.