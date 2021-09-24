Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i, Smart TV Neo 32, and Band 2 to launch today, check details

Realme will hold an event today to launch its new smartphones, a new TV, and the latest fitness band in India. Coming right away to you are the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i smartphones, Realme 32-inch Smart TV Neo, and the Realme Band 2. Realme has been hyping the launch of the Narzo 50A for a while now. The upcoming phone will come with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel camera. And it will likely be an affordable handset.

Other devices that will be launched today include the Realme Band 2, as well. While other products are all new, the fitness band is not. Realme launched Band 2 a few weeks back in Malaysia. The new fitness band comes with a continuous heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and support for 90 workout modes.

Realme launch event details

Realme will begin the event at 12.30 pm today. It will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Realme will announce the price and availability details of the Narzo 50 series, Smart TV Neo, and Band 2 at the event.

Realme Narzo 50 series, Smart TV Neo

Realme's Narzo 50 series is going to have at least two models for now. One is the Narzo 50A and the other one is the Narzo 50i. Some of Narzo 50A's details have already been teased. The phone will use the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is a modest one and belongs to the budget segment. There will be a 6000mAh battery with some kind of fast charging. The phone will also have three cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The Narzo 50i details, however, are not very abundant. A few days back, some unofficial renders of the Narzo 50i revealed there will be a good design on the phone. It will have a 3.5mm headphone jack on it, as well.

The Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch, on the other hand, will come with a bezel-less display with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. There will be 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio. A screenshot of the TV on the company website shows there could be the Google TV interface on the television.