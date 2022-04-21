Realme Narzo 50A Prime India launch date announced; will ship without a charger

Realme has finally announced the India launch date of its upcoming Narzo 50A Prime smartphone after teasing the phone for a few weeks. The company has already confirmed that it won't bundle a charger along with this phone. Realme has also revealed that it doesn't plan to launch other phones without a wall charger and this will only be the case for the 50A Prime.

The launch event will take place on April 25 and it will kick off at 12:30PM. Interested users will be able to watch the livestream on the company's official YouTube channel. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart, as is the case with most Realme phones. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Realme Narzo smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Key specifications, expected price in India

This will be the first Realme phone to ship without a wall charger, which is something the brand has already confirmed. The teasers have so far revealed that the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will come with a massive display and feature a typical design that we have seen on most Realme handsets. The device has a waterdrop-style notched display design and a 6.6-inch screen.

The panel has support for FHD+ resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 600nits of peak brightness, and 90.7 per cent screen to body ratio. Since this one is a budget phone, it doesn't have support for high refresh rate. The handset has a standard 60Hz display. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. For photography, the Indonesian model has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

In Indonesia, the new Narzo phone has a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset. In India, the company is expected to offer the device with a Mediatek chip. The device has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and the company has provided support for 18W fast charge. Since Realme won't be bundling a charger in the retail box, one will have to spend extra and buy it separately.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to cost less than Rs 10,000 in India, keeping in mind the specs of the device. For your reference, the brand is already selling the Narzo 50A with a starting price of Rs 11,499 in the country. We will have to wait for a few days to know more about the official pricing and specifications of the Narzo 50A.