Realme Narzo 50A Prime India launch soon, should you wait for it?

Realme is gearing up to launch another smartphone in India. It is the Narzo 50A Prime. Now, this phone is not new because the company has already launched it in markets outside of India. That also means that we are familiar with the phone's specifications and the fact that this is Realme's first smartphone to ship without a power adapter in the retail box — a move that, although inconvenient for customers, is the company's way to gradually become environment-friendly.

The Narzo 50A Prime is a budget smartphone. That essentially means that it is best suited for people who are looking for a big display and a long battery life without focusing on high performance. The specifications of the Narzo 50A Prime look good for its price, but its design could either be good or bad. Realme's upcoming phone has a fingerprint sensor inside the camera module. Now I cannot tell if this design is utilitarian unless I use the phone, but I surely think the design looks interesting.

Specifications-wise, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications include a 6.6-inch FullHD display, a Unisoc T612 processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. These features of the Realme Narzo 50A seem to justify the phone's price. Now, we are not sure about the Narzo 50A Prime's Indian price, but we sure do know what the phone costs in Indonesia.

The price of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime starts at IDR 19,99,000 in Indonesia. This translates to roughly Rs 10,600, meaning the Narzo 50A Prime will be a budget phone. The price may seem enticing, but should you wait for this phone if you are looking to buy one?

For around Rs 11,000, the Indian market has multiple options. You have several phones from Realme itself, as well as a few more from Redmi and Motorola. Then, you have Samsung, Infinix, and Nokia, too. And their specifications are more or less the same, since high-capacity batteries with modest charging capabilities, a big display with 1080p resolution, and multiple cameras are common for that price. But what is not common is the lack of a power adapter in the box — something you see on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. To answer if you should go for this phone or not, you will have to think if you are okay with not having a new charger. If you have a charger lying around your home, not having a new power adapter in the box of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime should not be a concern. Because, if you ignore the part about the charger, the Narzo 50A Prime comes across as a good phone.