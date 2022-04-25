Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched in India: Price, key features, everything else you need to know

Realme has officially launched the Narzo 50A Prime in India. The new budget smartphone from Realme will be available for purchase soon via Amazon, Realme.com, and other retail channels. The Narzo 50A Prime comes in two storage options with 4GB of RAM as standard. It has been launched in two colour options as well.

The device is the fourth launch under the Realme Narzo 50 series in India. It follows the launch of the Narzo 50A, 50i and the vanilla Narzo 50, which were launched earlier this year. The Narzo 50A Prime sits between the Realme Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50. Here's a look at the Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications, features and price in India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

Display: The Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. The display comes with support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Rear camera: The Narzo 50A Prime has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP main camera sensor along with a 2MP macro camera that allows you to get as near as 4cm close to the subject. The camera setup also includes a 2MP depth sensor.

Front camera: The budget smartphone from Realme comes with an 8MP front camera.

Battery: Realme has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the Narzo 50A Prime. It comes with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Keep in mind that the retail box does not come with a charger.

Processor: The Narzo 50A Prime has a Unisoc T612 processor inside. The SoC is paired with a Mali G57 GPU.

RAM: 4GB of RAM



Storage: 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the device's memory up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Software: The phone boots Android 11 out of the box. It has a layer of Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Top Features

- Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a Full HD+ display. Many smartphones in its price range come with an HD+ display. The Narzo 50A Prime's display also supports up to 600 nits of peak brightness, which means that viewing content even in outdoor conditions should not be a problem.

- The phone also features a 50MP triple-camera setup. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which Realme claims can offer up to 33 days of standby time. The battery can offer up to 2.4 hours of calling with a 5 per cent charge.

- Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a Unisoc T612 SoC. The chipset is based on a 12nm process and has a claimed AnTuTu score of 2,14,150.

- At 8.1mm thickness, the Narzo 50A Prime is also one of Realme's thinnest smartphones in the Narzo 50 series. The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot and support for up to 3GB of virtual RAM.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price in India

Realme has launched the Narzo 50A Prime in India at a starting price of Rs 11,499. For the price, users get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a 4GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 12,499. It comes in two colours - Flash Black and Flash Blue. The Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale starting April 28 on Amazon, Realme India E-store and other retail channels.