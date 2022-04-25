Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched in India with Unisoc T612 chip, 6.6-inch FHD+ display

Realme has launched the Narzo 50A Prime in India. The Narzo 50A Prime was launched earlier this year in Indonesia. It is the fourth smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 series in India. Realme had previously launched the Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i and the vanilla Narzo 50 in India.

The new Realme Narzo 50A Prime sits between the vanilla Narzo 50 and the Narzo 50A. It comes with a better processor than the one found on the Narzo 50A. The Narzo 50A Prime comes with a Unisoc T612 SoC. It is paired with 4GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage. There is support for storage expansion via a microSD card.

Realme has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the Narzo 50A Prime. The phone comes with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. There is no charger provided in the box. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. The Narzo 50A Prime camera module features a 50MP main camera sensor. It is accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP portrait camera sensor. Unfortunately, the budget smartphone does not get an ultrawide camera sensor.

For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera sensor. The front camera is located inside the waterdrop notch. Realme's new Narzo series smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD. The screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Despite the waterdrop notch, the screen has a 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The phone boots Android 11 out of the box. As expected, it has a layer of Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with support for AI face unlock.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price in India

The Narzo 50A Prime arrives in two storage options. The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 11,499. There is also a 4GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 12,499. The device arrives in two colours - Flash Black and Flash Blue. It goes on sale starting April 28 via Amazon, Realme e-store and other retail stores.