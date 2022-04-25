Realme Narzo 50A Prime launching today in India, here are its specifications, expected price

Realme Marzo 50A Prime will finally arrive in India today. This phone may look like any other Narzo 50 series phone to you, but it is a little different. The Narzo 50A Prime is the company's first smartphone that ships without a charger in the retail box. Realme said that removing the charger will contribute to the environment positively, much like what Apple and then Samsung said after removing chargers from their phone boxes.

But this phone may be an odd one out. Realme also said that it will continue including chargers and power bricks in retail boxes of most of its smartphones in the future. That means Realme is not killing the charger. Perhaps the Narzo 50A Prime is a part of the pilot and the fate of the other upcoming phones will most likely depend on the feedback on the Narzo 50A Prime.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime expected price

The Narzo 50A Prime was launched in the Philippines at a starting price of PHP 1,999,000, which is roughly Rs 10,600. The projected price falls in line with the price category of other Narzo 50-series phones.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a budget smartphone. Its features include a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a FullHD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Realme claims 600 nits of peak brightness on the display. Inside the teardrop style notch on the display, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Narzo 50A Prime is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. In case you need more space, you can add a microSD card to expand the storage. There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB-C port in the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. Keep in mind that the power adapter might not be there on the Indian unit, as well.

The triple-camera setup on the back of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. You get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime that runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. For connectivity, you get dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone.