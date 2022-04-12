Realme Narzo 50A Prime may launch in India on April 30, phone likely to come without charger

Realme Narzo 50A Prime arrived last month as the company's first smartphone without a charger in its box. Realme became the latest brand to shun the power adapter from the box, following Samsung and Apple. But it said that only the Narzo 50A Prime will not carry a charger inside the retail box and that it will continue to provide power adapters for other phones. Realme launched the Narzo 50A Prime in Indonesia initially, and now, it may be headed to India on April 30.

According to a tipster, Paras Guglani, Realme is planning to launch the Narzo 50A Prime in India on April 30. In terms of the variants, the Narzo 50A Prime is expected to come in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants, which are the same as the ones available in Indonesia. He also hinted that the Indian version of the Narzo 50A Prime will have the same colour options: Flash Black and Flash Blue.

Although there is no information on the Indian price of the Narzo 50A Prime, in Indonesia, the phone costs IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs 9,500) for the 64GB variant and IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,600) for the 128GB variant. These price points might as well be a ballpark for what the Narzo 50A Prime will cost in India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

The Narzo 50A Prime is a budget smartphone that features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a FullHD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Realme claims the display offers 600 nits of peak brightness. Inside the teardrop style notch on the display, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Powering the Narzo 50A Prime is a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. In case this storage is not sufficient, you can add a microSD card to expand the storage. There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB-C port in the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

The triple-camera setup on the back of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. You get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime that runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. For connectivity, you get dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone.