Realme Narzo 50A quick review: Looks promising for its price

Realme has launched another phone and it is called the Narzo 50A. With such short intervals between its launches, Realme is trying to do something, and while that may be hectic for the company, it is good news for customers who are ever so getting new options on the market. Narzo 50A is a compelling option, at least on paper. It has got a seasoned processor that I have tried many times before. Its display is big enough to let you enjoy gaming and watching movies. And the battery is too much to empty in a single day.

I spent a few hours with the Realme Narzo 50A to find what is good and what is bad about it. At first, the phone comes across as a good-looking handset. There is something very unusual about this design, and that is because of where the fingerprint sensor is located. Of all the conventional locations that smartphone makers have devised for the fingerprint sensor, Realme's preference is a little odd. The fingerprint sensor sits right next to the cameras and is off-centre. I am not sure if this is going to be convenient for users at this point. But I will tell you about my experience in my review.

Moving on, the Realme Narzo 50A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch around an 8-megapixel front camera. The display looks bright to me and the viewing angles are good, but I will take some time to tell you how good this display is for watching Netflix and other content and for gaming. The camera, I am sure, will manage to click appealing photos that will look good on Instagram, but their actual quality remains to be seen. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is good for people who are not very fond of using wireless earphones.

The phone also has a 50-megapixel camera on the back, which is the first on a phone at this price. Basically, the 50-megapixel camera has become the new 48-megapixel camera, so I am expecting future Realme phones around this price to come with the same sensor. I am certain that this camera will click good photos, but I will tell you the whole picture in my review. There is a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, as well. I am not sure people will use these cameras much, but I will make sure I tell you if they are any good.

Inside the Narzo 50A is a 6000mAh battery, which is a lot. I have used phones with big batteries and they are often the best thing about the phone. The Narzo 50A will last a lot longer with this battery, especially because the other hardware on the phone is not very demanding. There is also 18W USB-C charging support on the phone, but it will still take at least two hours to charge the battery.

I will write about my final thoughts in my review of the Narzo 50A and it will be coming in a few days. The first sale of the Narzo 50A is on October 7 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, where there will be discounts on bank cards. Stay tuned for the review.