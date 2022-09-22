Realme Narzo 50i Prime goes on sale early for Amazon Prime members, priced at Rs 7,999

Realme's new budget-focused Realme Narzo 50i Prime is on sale in India for Amazon Prime members. Regular customers will get their hands on the phone tomorrow, September 23, at 12 PM on Amazon and Realme India's official channels. Interestingly, Realme's latest premium, Realme GT Neo 3T with Snapdragon 870 SoC, will also be up for grabs tomorrow via Flipkart. Both Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their major sale events in the country right now.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in India

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The new entry-level phone is available in Dark Blue and Mint green colour options.

As a part of the Great India Festival sale, Amazon is offering Rs 500 off on the smartphone. The platform is also offering instant discount EMI transactions with SBI debit and credit cards.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime carries a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It features an antiquated waterdrop-style notched display, whereas its rivals like the Moto G22 come with a modern hole-punch cutout. The screen also has an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset, which is an entry-level chip. The same SoC is also powering the Realme C33 smartphone. It is backed by a Mali-G57 GPU. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has support for storage expansion via a microSD card (1TB).

The new Realme phone ships with Android 11 OS out of the box, which might disappoint users considering Google has released Android 13 as well. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. There are a total of two cameras - one on the front and one at the back. The rear camera module includes an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. The phone supports 4G.