Realme Narzo 50i Prime launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

Realme has launched yet another budget smartphone in India Narzo 50i Prime. The launch of the device comes just a few days after the company announced the Realme C33 smartphone. Both the phones have almost similar specifications and the major difference is in the camera department. It seems that Realme is trying to offer options to users at different points. The new Realme Narzo 50i Prime is priced at Rs 7,999, whereas the Realme C33 will cost you Rs 8,999. Here's everything you need to know about the latest entry-level smartphone.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be on sale for Rs 8,999. The new entry-level phone will be available in Dark Blue and Mint green colour options. It will be sold via Amazon, Realme's online site, and offline stores.

As for the specifications, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen, which operates at HD+ resolution. The panel refreshes at 60Hz. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. It has 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset, which is an entry-level chip. The same SoC is also powering the Realme C33 smartphone. It is backed by Mali-G57 GPU. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has support for storage expansion via microSD card (1TB).

The new Realme phone ships with Android 11 OS out of the box, which might disappoint users considering Google has released Android 13 as well. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, which has support for 10W fast charging. There are a total of two cameras - one on the front and one at the back. The rear camera module includes an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies.