Realme Narzo 50i Prime may launch in India soon as company's next budget phone

Realme's Narzo 50 series already has five phones in it and the company does not seem to be stopping more phones to it anytime soon. A new report has suggested that the Realme may be working on a sixth phone, and it may be called the Narzo 50i Prime. This will be just another budget phone, but it will probably feature a mix of Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications.

A report by MySmartPrice has said the Realme Narzo 50i Prime may arrive in India sometime around the end of June. Realme has not confirmed anything yet, but it is likely to tease the launch of the phone as we near the month's end. According to the report, the Narzo 50i Prime will be priced between Rs 7,499 and Rs 11,499. The prices of both Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A Prime lie in this range.

The Narzo 50i Prime will come in two colours and two storage configurations. According to the report, there will be Mint Green and Dark Blue colour options, while the memory configurations will be 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. But apart from this information, there is nothing else known about the new Narzo 50i Prime. We do not know what processor it will pack and the display it will feature, but considering this will be a budget phone, it is likely to use a MediaTek processor, although not the one with 5G.

Realme launched the Narzo 50 5G series recently in India. There are two phones in the series, Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimension 920 coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, MediaTek Dimensity 810 coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz AMOLED Display and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection. The Realme Narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a maximum 180Hz sampling rate.

The triple camera setup on the rear setup of the Narzo 50 Pro 5G includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide camera. The phone features a 16-megapixel primary camera for selfies. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G with a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Narzo 50, on the other hand, has a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by other sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.