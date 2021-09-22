Realme Narzo 50i renders reveal design of upcoming affordable phone, to launch on September 24

Realme has an event scheduled for September 24 wherein the company will launch the Narzo 50 series. Realme has already confirmed there will be a Narzo 50A, but it is only hinting at another phone called the Narzo 50i. There is a full-page teaser on Flipkart to show what features the Narzo 50A will come with, but we do not know anything about the Narzo 50i. Now, the unofficial renders of the Narzo 50i have leaked online, giving us the first look at Realme's upcoming affordable phone.

91Mobiles managed to get the unofficial renders of the Narzo 50i. The phone is painted light green, but I believe there are more colour options. The phone's back design is very similar to that of the Narzo 30A, but there seems to be only a single camera on the phone. It is a rectangular module but with rounded edges, giving the phone a different look. The Narzo branding is inside this module, along with other things such as the phrase "AI Camera". The module also has an LED flash.

The report has further mentioned that the Narzo 50i will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, while the speaker seems to be on the lower portion of the phone's back. The power button and the volume rocker will be on the right side, but I cannot see the fingerprint sensor anywhere on the phone in these renders. Since the Narzo 50i is expected to be an entry-level phone, it is possible Realme is forgoing the fingerprint sensor. This means users will have to make do with the conventional pin, password, and pattern methods.

But while we have a clear idea of what the Narzo 50i will look like, there is almost no information about the specifications of the phone. What I am expecting is either a MediaTek processor or a Unisoc processor on the phone. The display may have HD+ resolution without any high refresh rate. There may be at least a 5000mAh battery inside the phone, but whether or not it will support fast charging is something I am not sure about. The phone should boot Android 11 out-of-the-box, probably with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

We will find out more about the Narzo 50i at the launch event scheduled for later this week. Realme will launch the phone alongside the Narzo 50A, which is already confirmed to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. The company is also going to launch a new 32-inch Smart LED TV and the Realme Band 2 at the event.