Realme offers on Flipkart: GT Master Edition at Rs 21,999, Narzo 50A at Rs 10,499

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is underway for everyone and, for you, there are deals galore. If you are looking for an Android smartphone for yourself or someone else, this might be the right time for shopping. The sale on Flipkart has offers across all brands, so if Realme is the one you are looking for. The sale has several deals on Realme phones right now. For instance, the Narzo 50A is selling for around Rs 1,000 less, while the mid-range GT Master Edition has a big discount.

The Flipkart sale also has discounts on using credit cards. So, the prices that you are seeing on these deals will get further discounts. For example, using an ICICI Bank credit card will get you a discount of Rs 750 on all the orders, while using an ICICI bank debit card will attract a discount of Rs 250. You can get even more discounts if you use the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, which ensures an unlimited 5 per cent cashback. Let us check out the top offers on Realme phones on the Flipkart sale.

Realme Narzo 50A

Flipkart is selling the Narzo 50A for Rs 10,499, which is Rs 1,000 less than the launch price of Rs 11,499 for the base storage model. You will get the discount only on online transactions, which means choosing cash on delivery will make you ineligible for the offer. On using the aforementioned ICICI Bank credit card, the price becomes Rs 9,749.

Realme GT Master Edition

If you want a phone with a good display and processor, the GT Master Edition is worth considering. You can get the GT Master Edition for Rs 21,999 on sale, as opposed to the launch price of Rs 26,999. This, again, includes the condition in which you have to make the payment for the phone online. After the credit card discount, the price will become Rs 21,249.

Realme GT Neo 2

The Realme GT Neo 2 is one of the high-performing phones from last year and it is currently available at a discount. Instead of its price of Rs 34,999, the GT Neo 2 is available at Rs 27,999 in the Flipkart sale. And if you include the bank discount, the price becomes Rs 27,249 for the GT Neo 2.

Realme 8s 5G

Coming back to the affordable segment, the Realme 8s is one of the top-selling phones. The Realme 8s 5G was launched last year for Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, but Flipkart is selling it at Rs 17,999 right now. And if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get the phone for Rs 17,249.