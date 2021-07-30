Realme Pad camera and battery specifications leaked ahead of launch

Realme's first-ever tablet, the Realme Pad, is coming sometime this year. The actual date may still not be available, but leaks are pouring in and they have revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Android tablet. The Realme Pad will have an 8-megapixel camera on both front and back sides, according to a new leak. This is going to be useful for people who are engaging in video calls more than ever. And because people are using tablets a lot more, a 7000mAh battery is what will keep the lights on.

According to the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Realme Pad will pack an 8-megapixel camera with a 1/3.6-inch image sensor, autofocus, electronic stabilisation, and an F2.8 lens with a wide-angle field of view. And all these specifications of the camera are going to be available on both front and rear cameras except for one aspect. The front camera will be fixed-focus instead of autofocus, which is something we have been seeing on not just tablets but phones too. Fixed-focus will make you put in some effort, but that does not mean the quality of the front camera will be any lower than what you will get from the rear camera.

The Realme Pad, according to the tipster, will also have a 7000mAh battery, which means this tablet will last much longer. Now, a lot of things decide the battery life, such as display resolution and refresh rate. But over and above this hardware, a lot also depends on how you use the device. What will be interesting to see is if Realme brings its top-shelf 65W fast charging to the Realme Pad. Right now, the 65W fast-charging method is calibrated only for 4500mAh batteries, so it may require some tweaking before the technology arrives on the tablet.

Look-wise, the Realme Pad is going to be the company's take on Apple iPad. That is because there is a metallic finish all around with flat sides. Previous renders have shown the Realme Pad will have just one camera on the back, which is another thing that adds to the comparison. Renders leaked so far have shown the bezels will be thin and it will be a button-less design.

Back at the GT 5G launch event for the European market, Realme said that it will launch the Realme Pad this year. Not just the tablet, the company is also working on its first laptop and it is called the Realme Book. For what it is worth, the Realme Pad and the Realme Book may arrive at the same time. It is just that time is unclear right now.