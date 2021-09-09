Realme Pad event today, Realme 8s, 8i, and Bluetooth speakers to launch alongside

Realme will hold an event today to launch a slew of products. Among them will be the Realme Pad, the company's first tablet that runs on Android. Realme has been teasing the Realme Pad for a while, dropping information about the tablet ahead of the launch. These details include a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, a 6.9mm thin profile, and a 7100mAh battery with a video playback time of 18 hours. Apart from the Realme Pad, the company will launch the Realme 8s, Realme 8i, Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker, and Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker at the event.

The Realme 8s and Realme 8i have also leaked abundantly. However, the company chose to hype the launch of these phones by showing off the details prior to the launch. For instance, the company has already confirmed the Realme 8s will be the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 810 phone, while the Realme 8i will use the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that was launched recently. The Realme 8s will be a 5G phone, while the 8i will be among the affordable 4G phones on the market.

Realme 8s render

Coming to Realme's Bluetooth-enabled speakers, both the Cobble Bluetooth Speaker and the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker have been launched previously in Malaysia. Realme is launching them in India today. Both speakers are expected to come with an affordable price tag.

Realme Pad, Realme 8s, Realme 8i launch event details

The Realme event will begin at 12.30 pm today. The company will announce the prices and availability details of the products at the event.

Realme Pad specifications

Realme Pad specifications have leaked several times. In fact, Realme itself has shared some details about the tablet ahead of the launch. For instance, the company said the Realme Pad will be 6.9mm thin, which is impressive on paper. The tablet will have a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display and a 7100mAh battery. Leaks, however, have said the tablet will use a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and that it will have an 8-megapixel camera each on the front and back sides. The tablet is likely to come running Android 11 with Realme UI skin, but it will be interesting to see if there will be a productivity mode like Samsung DeX.

Realme 8s and 8i specifications

Realme has confirmed the processor information of the Realme 8s and Realme 8i, but the leaks have said beyond that.

The Realme 8s may sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel camera on the back, alongside two more sensors. The Realme 8s may also pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Realme 8i may include a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ display with a punch-hole in the top right corner. The back of the phone may have a 50-megapixel triple camera setup that would include a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone may come with a 16-megapixel camera. The Realme 8i may come with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Inside the phone, there may be a 5000mAh battery with fast charging of some sort through a USB-C port at the bottom.