Realme Pad India launch teased, will go on sale soon on Flipkart

Realme Pad is going to be launched in India soon. Flipkart has put up a microsite on its website to tease the launch of Realme's first tablet. There are a few photos of the Realme Pad on this page and they show the tablet looking very similar to what we have seen in leaked renders. The Realme Pad follows a design that is inspired by the Apple iPad but it will come with Android software.

Apart from Flipkart's microsite teaser that is not available to see if you plainly try to search for Realme Pad on the website, the upcoming tablet is also what Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, is teasing on Twitter. Sheth posted a photo of the Realme Pad, kept in a way where only its thickness (or thinness) is visible. "Slimness at its best," said the teaser, without giving away the dimensions of the Realme Pad.

Neither Flipkart nor Sheth has revealed the launch date for the Realme Pad yet. Sheth left people guessing the launch date after he ended his Twitter post with the line saying: "Stay tuned for something disruptive is coming." Flipkart, on the other hand, is telling people to "get ready for our next big launch" through the microsite meant for Realme Pad. If I were to guess, the launch may take place within this month.

Realme has also been teasing the launch of the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i in India. Both phones will come with brand-new MediaTek chipsets and will go on sale through Flipkart if the microsites are anything to go by. Maybe Realme will launch the two 8-series phones alongside the Realme Pad. Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma said on Twitter that Realme is gearing up to launch a slew of new products, and those may also include the portable speakers that the company launched in Malaysia earlier this year. This could mean Realme is going for a big event next.

The Realme Pad had leaked previously and there is almost nothing left to the imagination when it comes to what the tablet would look like and what it would pack inside. Rumours said that the tablet will come with a 10.4-inch display with Full-HD resolution. There may be a dual-tone finish on the tablet in grey and gold colours. On the back, there may be an 8-megapixel autofocus camera, while on the front there may be an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera.

Realme's upcoming tablet also showed up on the Geekbench benchmarking website recently. The listing showed it may come with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 1.80GHz, which means it will be a budget tablet. The benchmarks show 4GB of RAM on the tablet, but there are chances there will be more than one RAM and storage variant. The tablet will boot Android 11 software out-of-the-box but whether or not there will be Realme UI 2.0 is not clear right now. The Realme Pad is also rumoured to come with a 7100mAh battery.

For what it is worth, Realme will announce the launch date for the Realme Pad soon.