Realme Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, and new Android TV launching in India on April 29

Realme will launch a slew of new products on April 29. After announcing that the GT Neo 3 launch in India will take place the same day, Realme has set the launch of the Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s, and a new Realme Smart TV for April 29. This will be Realme's first physical event in two years, but you can still catch real-time updates via YouTube live streams.

While the Realme Pad Mini was launched earlier this month in the Philippines, the Realme Buds Q2s arrived last month. The Realme Smart TV seems like a new model in the company's growing lineup of televisions, all of which are powered by Android.

Realme Pad Mini specifications, price

The Realme Pad Mini is a smaller version of the Realme Pad, which was launched in India last year. The tablet sports an 8.7-inch display with a resolution of 1340x800 pixels. It is powered by an entry-level Unisoc T616 processor paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. Like the model available in the Philippines, there may be 3GB and 4GB RAM options available on the Indian counterpart. The storage configurations should be 32GB and 64GB. If you need more storage, the tablet has a microSD card slot.

The front camera on the Realme Pad Mini has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, while on the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera sitting inside a rectangular bump. It uses a 6400mAh battery and it charges at up to 18W through a USB-C port. There is also support for reverse charging on the tablet. For connectivity, the Realme Pad Mini supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output.

In the Philippines, the Realme Pad Mini was launched at a starting price of PHP 9,990, which is roughly Rs 14,500. The Indian price, however, is expected to be lower than this, considering the vanilla Realme Pad starts at Rs 13,999.

Realme Buds Q2s specifications, price

The Realme Buds Q2s is the company's first set of truly wireless earbuds that come with support for Dolby Atmos. These earbuds have 10mm drivers, a 30-hour battery life, and an IPX4-rated body for water and dust resistance. The earbuds follow the same cobblestone design, but now the lid of the charging case comes with a translucent material, so you are able to see whether the earbuds are inside or not.

In China, the price of the Realme Buds Q2s is CNY 199, which is roughly Rs 2,500.

Realme Smart TV specifications, price

Since this seems like a new product, there are no full details available for the Realme Smart TV. However, the company has shed some light on what the upcoming smart television will come with. The Smart TV will come in two sizes; 40-inch and 43-inch. Realme has claimed the TV will sport a bezel-less design giving what it calls a full-vision display. There will be Dolby Audio supported 24W quad speakers on the television. This TV, like the ones before, will also come with Android TV software, but the version and whether Google TV are not confirmed yet. The price of the Realme Smart TV is not clear right now.