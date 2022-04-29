Realme Pad Mini launched in India with 8.7-inch display, price starts at Rs 10,999

Realme Pad Mini is the company's latest tablet to have launched in India. This is a compact version of the Realme Pad that the company launched in India last year. Naturally, the display has a smaller size, the battery has less capacity, and the performance is also slightly lower than the vanilla counterpart. The Realme Pad Mini's unibody design made with aluminium alloy gives it a premium look, but it is one of the cheapest Android tablets you can get on the market.

The Realme Pad Mini brings a customised version of Android for tablets. It is not as heavily customised as the Realme UI but still offers nifty features. Realme told me that it is focusing on the education segment with this tablet, which is why the software has been designed, keeping students in mind.

Realme Pad Mini price in India

The Realme Pad Mini comes in two variants. There is an LTE version and a WiFi-only version. The prices are as follows:

- 3GB/32GB WiFi - Rs 10,999

- 4GB/63GB WiFi - Rs 12,999

- 3GB/32GB LTE - Rs 12,999

- 4GB/64GB LTE - Rs 14,999

The first sale begins on May 2 on Flipkart, the Realme website, and shops near you. You get the Realme Pad Mini for Rs 2,000 off across variants on all platforms during initial sales.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

Meant for students, the Realme Pad Mini features an 8.7-inch LCD with a resolution of 1340x800 pixels. There are thin bezels on two sides, but the remaining two sides have thicker bezels to let you hold the tablet without obscuring the screen. The tablet is powered by an entry-level Unisoc T616 processor paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. You get 3GB and 4GB RAM options on the tablet as well as storage configurations of 32GB and 64GB. To expand the storage, the tablet has a microSD card slot. You get an optional LTE model that allows you to use a SIM card to make calls and access the internet.

On the front of the Realme Pad Mini, you will get a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, while on the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera sitting inside a rectangular design. The tablet will feature a 6400mAh battery and it charges at up to 18W through a USB-C port. There is also support for reverse charging on the tablet. For connectivity, the Realme Pad Mini supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output.