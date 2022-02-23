Realme Pad Mini tablet specifications, design leaked

Realme may be working on a new tablet called the Realme Pad Mini. As the name suggests, it will be a compact version of the Realme Pad tablet that arrived last year in India. While the company has not said anything yet about the Realme Pad Mini, the first leaked renders of the tablet are out. Design-wise, the Realme Pad Mini looks very similar to the Realme Pad except for the camera bump that is in line with the company's latest phone designs.

Smartprix collaborated with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, popularly known as OnLeaks, to share the first renders and key specifications of the Realme Pad Mini. The renders show the tablet in silver colour, but as it is with most devices, you can expect the Realme Pad Mini to come in more colour options. We just do not know about them yet. The tablet has a flat back panel but there is a bump for a single camera on the top left corner. The renders show the tablet will have rounded corners, and power and volume buttons on the left.

The Realme Pad Mini, the report said, will come with an 8.7-inch display, which is smaller than the 10.4-inch screen on the Realme Pad. It may come with a Unisoc T616 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The tablet is expected to come with a 6400mAh battery that will charge at up to 18W speed. The rear camera of the Realme Pad Mini may feature an 8-megapixel sensor, while the front camera may be a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet will come preloaded with Android 11 out-of-the-box, the report said.

The upcoming tablet has reached the Geekbench benchmarking website, as well as the websites of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's NBTC. As it is with upcoming gadgets, they require certain approvals from the regulators before they are ready to hit the market. This means that the launch of the Realme Pad Mini is around the corner, but the company has not confirmed a timeline yet.

There is also no word on the price of the Realme Pad Mini yet, but we can take a guess based on the price of the Realme Pad. The Realme Pad was launched for a starting price of Rs 13,999, so the Realme Pad Mini should sell around Rs 10,000 considering it will be a mini version of the Realme Pad.