Realme Pad Mini with 8.7 inch HD+ display, 6400mAh batter launched

After weeks of rumours, Realme has finally showcased its Realme Pad Mini. The latest tablet comes as the successor to the Realme Pad launched last year, with a more compact build that slightly overshoots the size of large smartphones. The tablet has currently been unveiled in the Philippines and is expected to come to India soon.

The highlights on the new Realme Pad Mini include a Unisoc chipset, 4G connectivity, and a minimal thickness of 7.59mm. The tablet is lightweight too, measuring at just 372 grams. As for the rest of the specifications, here is a look.

Realme Pad Mini: Price and availability

Realme has launched its new tablet in two storage variants. There is a 3GB RAM model that comes with 64GB of storage, and a 4GB RAM option with 64GB storage. The models have been priced at P9,900 and P11,900, or around Rs 14,700 and Rs 17,600 respectively.

The Realme Pad Mini will go on sale in Philippines starting April 5. Realme has also put up offers on the Realme Pad Mini for early buyers, so we can expect the same for the buyers in India.

Realme Pad Mini: Specifications and features

As for what it brings, the Realme Pad Mini features an aluminum alloy-based unibody in a compact design. Inside, there is an 8.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3. This is noticeably smaller than the 10.4-inch screen we see on the Realme Pad.

The tablet is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor which is paired with the memory options as mentioned above. The storage on both the models is expandable up to 1TB using an external microSD. The tablet runs Android 11-based Realme UI

Optics include a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front and a 8-megapixel primary camera with support for 1080p videos at 30FPS, Realme Pad Mini is backed by a 6,400mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G support, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. It features dual stereo speakers and comes in two color options Gray and Blue.