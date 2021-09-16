Realme Pad quick review: Premium looks at affordable price

Realme is one of the most aggressive tech brands you will see today, percolating in every product category possible. Having started with just smartphones, Realme now has a huge range of non-mobile products, but its latest bid is on big-screen phones, aka, tablets. The Realme Pad is what you think it is. A tablet that brings the power of Android, along with some noteworthy features because, well, it is from Realme, and at an affordable price, because, again, Realme. The Realme Pad may be trying to look like an iPad -- and there is no reason not to, but it is more of a mass pleaser.

I spent some time with the Realme Pad to find out how good or bad this tablet is. Now, because the beginning price of the Realme Pad is Rs 13,999, there is very little room for complaints, more so because it is a tablet we are talking about. The Realme Pad also comes at a time when remote learning is mainstream but not at its peak, like some months back when the pandemic was more pervasive. Schools have opened, offices have opened, and most importantly, the need for devices that can aid video calling and entertainment is no longer that intense. In such times, it will be interesting to see how Realme Pad tries to pull the crowd. But as far as its features are concerned, here is what I found.

I was certain that I was holding an iPad in my hands as soon as I took the Realme Pad out of its box. It is not uncannily similar to the iPad, but because of the metallic texture and feel, my mind could not help but liken it to an iPad. The Realme Pad comes in a grey and a gold colour option. The tablet is not too big, as I had expected after seeing it in promos and videos. And that I think is a relief to some extent, because Realme's pitch for the tablet is its thinness and portability. I am impressed by how slim this tablet is, and similarly, the lightweight is a nice touch. Sharp edges and rounded corners give this tablet a premium look -- and I must say, the Realme Pad does not look like a Rs 14,000 tablet at all with these looks.

That is true for almost every Realme device, so I am not surprised. But there are things that do bug me a bit. For instance, the bezels on the Realme Pad look outdated. And I am pointing it out because Realme has set high standards for its products, so settling for an old pattern does not look nice on the company. The Realme Pad has a 10.4-inch display with 2K resolution. Now, this is twice what a Full-HD display can offer you, but when I looked at the tablet, I did not find the screen that great. I have yet to test the display and how it works, and I will tell you about that in my full review.

The Realme Pad has Dolby Atmos on its four speakers. I played a song just to test them, and boy, was I impressed. Realme has done a good job here because the speakers are loud. I could not test more aspects of the speaker at this point, but I am hopeful that the speakers are going to be a plus point for the Realme Pad. The Realme Pad also has a 3.5mm headphone jack at a corner, which kind of seems an odd location, but let me see how this pans out. Realme has used a 7100mAh battery inside the Realme Pad and it sure sounds like it will last long. I will tell you about that in my review. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera on the tablet, which I will talk about in my review.

For its tablet, Realme went for stock Android, calling it Realme UI for Pad. I do not see what optimisations went into this software to justify that name, but this is a welcome change. I was curious from the beginning because it takes time to curate software according to a new device, and because Realme has a record of diversifying software skins. For instance, Realme TVs have stock Android TV preloaded without a skin like Xiaomi's PatchWall. Stock Android means no bloatware, but also less functionality, because Realme UI is otherwise a nifty skin with so many tricks that it makes using Android a lot more convenient.

I will be back with the full review of the Realme Pad in a few days wherein I will talk about whether or not it should be your next purchase. So stay tuned.