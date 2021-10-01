​Realme Pad review in 5 points: Is this Android tablet worth buying at Rs 13,999?

Realme forayed into the tablet category with the launch of the Realme Pad last month. The Realme Pad comes as an affordable option in the market that is devoid of a lot of good tablets. The ones you can get on the market either belong to Samsung or Lenovo, which started focusing on its tablet portfolio only recently. Realme's tablet gives the category a much-needed refresh, but this tablet is a first (read modest) attempt, so while this is a tablet for the masses, it may not be for everyone.

I spent a good deal of time with the Realme Pad and wrote down a review of it. My review labels the Realme Pad as an "affordable tablet for online learning and entertainment", and I totally stand with it, no matter the gripes. Since the review is long, I am breaking it down into five points so that it becomes easier for you to understand it. Before that, a little about the price.

The Realme Pad costs Rs 13,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant with 3GB of RAM, Rs 15,999 for the Wi-Fi and LTE variant with 3GB of RAM, and Rs 17,999 for the Wi-Fi and LTE variant with 4GB of RAM. The tablet comes in Real Grey and Real Gold colour options.

Point 1 - Realme Pad has a chic design with a metallic finish all around. It is loosely identical to the iPad, but Realme has tried to maintain some distinction. The design looks amazing, and because of that, the Realme Pad does not look cheap at all despite the price. But Realme has not provided a cover for the tablet and this, I think, may be a problem for people concerned about big screens.

Point 2 - Talking about screens, the Realme Pad has a 10.4-inch 2K display with great brightness levels. The tablet can get really bright, which is why I did not face any issues watching my favourite Netflix movie on it sitting on my balcony on a bright day. The display is also good for looking at documents and large enough to fit the windows of many people on a Zoom call. I think the bezels look outdated, but, at the same time, they give room for the thumb when holding it so that the display is not obscured.

Point 3 - Realme Pad uses a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is good enough for budget phones. A tablet with this processor can also perform light tasks, such as Zoom calls, document viewing, online reading, and watching movies. This processor also allows light gaming on the tablet, but the experience is not going to be very enjoyable. The tablet comes with Android 11 software with Realme UI for Pad skin, which is rid of bloatware, which is a good thing, as well as custom features, and this I think is a little inconvenient.

Point 4 - On the back of the Realme Pad is an 8-megapixel camera. It just does the job of clicking photos because the photos look fuzzy and lack details. But it is going to be good for video calls. Similarly, the 8-megapixel camera on the front is also good for video calls, which means it is good for grandparents who like to stay in touch with their families from afar.

Point 5 - Realme Pad has a 7100mAh battery. This is a huge one and it works accordingly. The tablet can easily last 2-3 days with normal usage, and 1 day with heavy usage. There is 18W charging supported on the Realme Pad but it takes nearly two hours to fully charge the battery.

Realme Pad review verdict

If you are looking to buy a tablet that will fulfil your video calling needs and help you in your online learning, the Realme Pad is a good choice. You can go for the Rs 15,999 version to make sure there is cellular support on it. But if you are okay with the Wi-Fi only variant, the Rs 13,999 model is bang for the buck.