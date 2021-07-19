Realme Pad tablet render tips narrow bezels, single camera at the back

Realme is the latest smartphone maker that has been tipped to come up with its own tablet soon. Likely to be named Realme Pad, not much is known about the tablet. A new report intends to change that with fresh speculations around the device.

The new speculations come in the form of a high-resolution render of the Realme Pad. It shows an Apple iPad Air like design that sports narrow bezels on all sides. There is also a dark grey finish to the tablet that hints at a metallic make.

The new render and the subsequent information have been shared by 91Mobiles in a recent report. In collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, the publication hints that the upcoming Realme Pad will come with a 10.4-inch display.

It also shares that the tablet will sport a single selfie camera at the centre of its right edge for video calling. There will also be a single primary camera at the back of the tablet, located at the top left of the rear panel. The exact camera specifications, however, are yet unclear.

Other than this, the new renders show a flat-edge design, with volume rockers on the right and a power button at the top. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the Realme Pad. There are also dual speaker grilles, both at the top and the bottom edge.

Realme Pad render (Image: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles)

The Realme Pad will likely come with a stylus as part of the package. In the renders, it can also be seen sporting a microSD card slot on the right.

As per the report, the Realme Pad will measure 246.1×155.8x 6.8 mm. These are very similar to the iPad Air 2021, except for an increased thickness. The protruding camera at the back further adds to it, increasing it to 8.4mm for the Realme Pad.

That is all that the report shares for now. A previous certification listing of the device, however, revealed a possible 7,100mAh battery for the Realme Pad. The tablet will carry the model number BLT001 and will be available in the Silver-Grey colour option, as hinted by the company teasers to date.

The Realme Pad is expected to launch in October this year, at a price between Rs. 20,000 and Rs 25,000. It might come with 6GB RAM for the base variant.