Realme Pad tablet with iPad-like design set to launch on September 9

Realme Pad, the company's first tablet, is set for its launch on September 9. Realme sent out media invites for the launch of the tablet a day after it confirmed the launch of Realme 8s and Realme 8i in India. All three products, the two smartphones and the tablet are coming on the same day.

Back in June, Realme confirmed its tablet, Realme Pad, alongside the Realme Book laptop. The Realme Book debuted last month in India as Realme Book Slim. The company has started building hype around the laptop already, with claims that the Realme Pad is going to be one of the slimmest tablets on the market. It will be 6.9mm thin. The design of the Realme Pad is also very similar to that of the Apple iPad. Renders leaked so far have hinted at a metallic design with flat sides with curved edges.

"Realme Pad is designed to empower, and is Realme's first high-performance pad, which will come with an ultra-thin and light design so that you can entertain on the go, be more accessible for e-learning, and work lighter," said Realme in a statement. "It will bring you a full-scale audio-visual experience at a cinematic level, top-notch sound quality, an amazing screen, an astonishing e-reading experience and will be eye-friendly. It will also feature a large capacity battery for whole day endurance and a quick charge, and will also come with lots of amazing, compelling features."

While Realme is not giving away details or specifications of the Realme Pad right now, rumours have suggested the upcoming tablet will run Android 11 software, although there is no clarity if there will be Realme UI skin on top. The tablet is also said to use a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which we have seen on budget smartphones from Realme and other brands. In case this rumour turns out true, the Realme Pad will be more of a budget tablet than everyone thinks it would be. In that case, the Realme Pad will not be an exact contender for the iPad.

The Realme Pad may come with a 10.4-inch display and a 7100mAh battery with some sort of fast wired charging. There will be a USB-C port on the tablet. Some teaser videos show the Realme Pad will come in at least a gold colour option, and the design looks very similar to that of the iPad Air.

Realme's event slated for next week will see the launch of Realme Pad, Realme 8s, and Realme 8i, according to what the company has confirmed so far. However, an earlier report said there may be more devices, such as Bluetooth speakers lined up for the launch in India.