Realme Pad, the company's first tablet leaked in live images ahead of launch

A few photos were recently shared online via SlashLeaks, featuring the upcoming Realme Pad. As revealed by its India-based CEO Madhav Sheth last month, the device will be the brand's first tablet product which is also expected to launch alongside its first-ever laptop, the Realme Book.

Realme had confirmed that it would launch its first-ever tablet simply called Pad during the global launch of the GT smartphone. We should also keep in mind that these pictures were taken from a distance, thereby, the clarity of the photo is not at all sharp.

It consists of photos of a tablet in a user's hands that, while covered in logo-obscuring stickers, might be the Realme Pad. This is mainly due to its slim unibody and the standard-looking camera hump in one corner.

One photo shows its front panel as well, although it is difficult to guess as to its quality from that angle. The only thing we can derive from the photos would be the build quality. From what we can see, the Realme Pad features an aluminium frame.

This usually means that the device would be a premium device. It might even come with flagship hardware, such as the Snapdragon 870 chipset and lots of storage space.

Realme has been quite silent about the tablet's specifications and features, and even unofficial information regarding its potential hardware has been pretty scarce. According to most sources, the device could offer some form of interconnectivity with other Realme devices such as its smartphones and upcoming tablet. It is also expected that the Pad will feature the current or latest version of the Android 11 operating system.

Realme has yet to announce when it is planning to officially unveil the Realme Pad and the company's first laptop, the Realme Book. Although, it is very likely that Realme will be disclosing more information regarding both devices soon.

Recently Realme launched its Realme C11 2021 in India. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery and supports reverse charging. The smartphone is the latest addition to Realme's entry-level smartphone C Series. It is powered by the UNISOC's SC9863A octa-core processor that comes with a 1.6 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processor.

It has a 6.5-inch display with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage. The Realme C11 2021 is priced at Rs. 6,999 is available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours.