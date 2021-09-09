Realme Pad with 10.4-inch 2K display, Dolby Atmos speakers launched at Rs 13,999

Realme Pad has finally arrived in India months after it was teased at the June event in Europe. This is the company's first tablet that runs on Android, an operating system that has struggled to keep pace with Apple's iPadOS in terms of overall productivity. Brands such as Samsung and Huawei have had success because of the custom skin that adds a horde of extra features to their tablets. Now, Realme is relying on its Realme UI skin for that, but there is no standalone keyboard at this point.

The Realme Pad takes major cues from the Apple iPad Air, but only as far as the design is concerned. The tablet has a metallic body with a large camera sensor on the back. Realme is touting that the tablet is only 6.9mm thick, making it one of the portable tablets on the market. The Realme Pad also has dual speakers, so it is going to appeal to people who love watching shows and movies. However, the performance of the tablet is nowhere near the Galaxy Tab S7 or the iPad Air, because it belongs to the budget range.

Realme Pad price in India

The Realme Pad comes in three models:

The 3GB+32GB Wi-Fi only model costs Rs 13,999

The 3GB+32GB Wi-Fi + 4G model costs Rs 15,999

The 4GB+64GB Wi-Fi + 4G model costs Rs 17,999

The Realme Pad comes in Real Grey and Real Gold colours. Only the Wi-Fi + 4G variants will be available to buy starting at 12 noon on September 16 from Flipkart, Realme's online store, and mainline channels. The loner Wi-Fi variant will go on sale later, the details of which are yet to come.

Realme is giving customers some offers on the purchase of the tablet. Using an HDFC Bank card for regular and Easy EMI transactions will bring an instant discount of Rs 2,000. Customers with an ICICI Bank credit card will get a Rs 1,000 discount on the tablet.

Realme Pad specifications

The Realme Pad is a 10.4-inch display tablet with WUXGA+ resolution. This is a 16:10 aspect ratio display that runs a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels, a little more than the regular 1080p displays. The screen-to-body ratio is 82.5 per cent, which indicates reasonably thick bezels on the tablet. Realme is touting that the display has a dedicated Night Mode that can bring the brightness down to as low as 2 nits to reduce the stress on the eyes. On the contrary, the Sunlight mode will amp up the brightness high enough to make text legible. On the back, the Realme Pad has an 8-megapixel camera, but, on the front, the tablet has an 80-megapixel wide-angle camera with a field-of-view of 105 degrees.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of storage on the tablet with no support for a microSD card. The 4G models have a SIM card tray. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI optimised for the tablet. What it brings is a simple and clean look with enough spacing between app icons. There are Dolby Atmos quad speakers on the Realme Pad with Hi-res certification. The Realme Pad uses a 7100mAh battery along with 18W fast charging. Realme claims the battery of the tablet can give about 18 hours of continuous video playback. The Realme Pad is only 6.9mm thick and weighs 440 grams.