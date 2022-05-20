Realme Pad X, company's first premium tablet, to launch on May 26

Realme has already launched two tablets but none of them can be called — even loosely — an iPad rival. But that is going to change. Realme has announced it will launch its first premium tablet, the Realme Pad X, on May 24. This launch will happen at an event in China, so if you are excited about the Indian launch, you may have to wait. Realme has not said anything about bringing the tablet to other markets, so, for now, it is just Chinese customers who will look forward to the new Realme tablet.

The Realme Pad X has been in the rumour mill for some time, but the first poster teased by the company shows there will be an uncanny resemblance between the upcoming tablet and the Realme GT Neo 2 that was launched last year. That is because one of the leaked renders shows the Realme Pad X will come in a Neon Green colourway with racing stripes on the back. The design looks a little wacky, but if you are not a fan, Realme will launch other variants in sober colours. The tablet has a flat design that is similar to previous tablets the company launched.

According to the teasers, the Realme Pad X will also come with stylus support, which is something premium tablets are associated with. With that feature, the Realme Pad X will take on the recently announced Xiaomi Pad 5 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The images show there will be a single rear camera on the Realme tablet but its specification is not clear. The camera island, however, shows the camera will be driven by artificial intelligence.

The specifications of the Realme Pad X are not official, but rumours suggest the tablet will come with a 2.5K+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That seems better than the 2.5K display that is used on the Xiaomi Pad 5. A high refresh rate also allows for high-end gaming — something its rival Xiaomi Pad 5 is touted to offer — but since we are not familiar with the processor the tablet would use, we are not sure if that would be the case. The Realme Pad X's rumoured specifications look quite similar to those of the Oppo Pad that was launched in China recently.

Rumours also suggest the Realme Pad X will come in a 5G model, but whether or not the company will offer a 4G model of the tablet is not clear at the moment. Then, some rumours suggest that there may be a cheaper model of the Realme Pad X meant for markets like India. That sounds a little absurd because Xiaomi just launched its high-end tablet, called the Xiaomi Pad 5, in India for under Rs 30,000, while Samsung also sells its Tab S series.