Realme Pad X India launch confirmed, to be available via Flipkart

Realme has confirmed the launch of a new Android tablet in India. The company will launch the Realme Pad X soon. It is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Realme Pad X Android tablet was launched earlier this year in China.

The Realme tab will come with support for 5G network. The tablet is a premium mid-range offering and is expected to be priced under or around Rs 25,000. Realme has not yet confirmed the Realme Pad X India launch date. We can expect the Android tablet to launch later this month in India.

The Realme Pad X has an 11-inch IPS LCD with a 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The screen supports DC Dimming and has 450 nits of peak brightness. It comes with fairly thin bezels around the 60Hz display.

Under the hood, the Realme Pad X has a Snapdragon 695 SoC. We have seen the same chipset in multiple smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The tablet was launched with 4GB and 6GB of RAM in China. We can expect Realme to offer the same options in India. It will come with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the memory via a microSD card slot.

The Realme Pad runs Android 11 out of the box. It has a layer of Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android. On the back, the tablet has a 13MP main camera. For video calls and selfies, there is an 8MP front camera. The tablet has a quad-speaker setup with Hi-Res Audio Certified and Dolby Atmos.

It packs an 8,340 mAh battery with 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The Realme Pad X weighs about 499 grams and is 7.1mm thick. It also comes with support for Realme's smart stylus, which will also be launched in India.