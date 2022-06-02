Realme Pad X India launch may happen in June, here is what to expect

Realme Pad X is coming to India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth last week teased the India launch of the company's premium tablet, but he did not share any particular date for that. A filing on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) also indicated that the launch will take place soon, but yet again information about the launch timeline was not available. Now, a new report has claimed that the launch of the Realme Pad X will be held sometime in June.

As reported by 91Mobiles, Realme is preparing to launch its most premium tablet yet, the Realme Pad X, in India later this month. It also said that while the date is not clear, the release of the new Realme tablet will be in the first half of the month, which means it is going to be launched before June 15, if we go by the report. Realme Pad X's Indian model will come in both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, so customers will have a choice here. The report also mentioned that all three colour variants of the Realme Pad X, namely, Glacier Blue, Racing Green, and Glowing Grey, will be available in Indian markets.

Realme Pad X price

The report does not talk about the Indian price of the Realme Pad X, but we can take a guess based on what the tablet costs in China. Realme launched the Pad X in China at a starting price of CNY 1,299. This translates to roughly Rs 15,000, but considering the Realme Pad, the vanilla tablet in the company's lineup, starts at Rs 13,999, the company might give a slightly higher price tag to the Realme Pad X.

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X features an 11-inch LCD with a 2K resolution, a peak brightness of 450 nits, support for DC dimming, and a TUV Rheinland blue light filter. The screen supports stylus input with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. There are quad speakers on the Realme Pad X, and they are tuned by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Powering the Realme Pad X is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This tablet comes only in a WiFi version. The new tablet runs new Realme UI 3.0 for Pad. The front camera on the Realme Pad X comes with a field of view of 105 degrees, while on the back, there is a 13-megapixel main camera. The Realme Pad X comes with an 8340mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.